A runaway pressure cooker. The whistle that cuts your ears and forces you to close your eyes; a malaise that runs through everything. Thousands of people felt some, or a lot, of this discomfort today, sitting for hours inside their vehicles. On the first day of the new circulation restrictions, and going through the second wave of coronavirus infections, part of the 56 entrances to the City that remain enabled out of a total of 127 they were overwhelmed. And the controls became a suffocating bottleneck.

The objective of these controls – coordinated by the authorities of the Nation, Province and City – is lower circulation. That way it was expectedto reduce the impact of this second wave of infections of coronavirus in the population. Since the pandemic began, 75,056 people have died. On Tuesday there were 576 deaths and this Wednesday, 532.

Of course, the highest concentration of positives is concentrated in the AMBA: 1,552,271 accumulated cases in the Province of Buenos Aires and 405,942 only from residents in the Federal Capital, out of a total of 3,622,135 cases throughout the country. The figures come from the report of this Wednesday of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

At the moment the City has 81% of their ICU beds occupied; 446 out of a total of 550 beds available (on May 21, it added 50 beds).

It is in this context that controls are used. The delays, mainly, are registered in the tolls of Parque Avellaneda, in the Pueyrredón, La Noria, Alsina and Victorino de la Plaza bridges; on the layout of General Paz; at the Dellepiane Highway interchange; on the Panamericana and especially in the Riccheri, which these days was the synthesis of chaos.

At Riccheri, roadblocks were placed on the highway climbs. In addition, there was a second control, at the Central Market and finally, another in Avellaneda Park.

The police checkpoints at the entrances generated delays of more than an hour. Photo Lucia Merle

Of course the main objective is talk out; those who are not essential, think several times before getting into a car and on the highway. Finally, it is about postpone as many activities as possible for 3 business days, those that do not fall within the umbrella of essentiality.

But even the essentials get caught up in these controls. Juan Ignacio works in a company that maintains giant electric generators, bet in many private companies but also in state organisms. “We are also working hard on private sanatoriums. I worry that my workday is extended by three or four hours. Today I have to do a very big maintenance on a tower in Catalinas and I don’t know what time I get home, “laments this young man, a resident of Tortuguitas. He was supposed to arrive in Retiro at 9 o’clock, but he did it around 11 o’clock. delays in Panamericana.

At the 25 de Mayo highway toll, the line of cars reached LIniers. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

This Wednesday in the City the measures felt strong: 39 thousand vehicles circulated on the Buenos Aires highways, which represents 26% less than the previous Wednesday and 55% of the pre-pandemic volume. And the sensors located on the main avenues registered 44 thousand vehicles, 19% less than last Wednesday.

Is it really necessary to implement controls that function as bottlenecks? Is it possible to apply technology to avoid delays? For example, the City has cameras that identify vehicle license plates; Taking into account that the essential permits of those who do not use public transport are linked to a patent, this could be a more technological method. Could a fine be triggered if the cameras detect an unauthorized car?

“It is relative, because eventually an essential may be driving another car. That is to say that a photomult would be being worked on a person who did not drive, “argue Buenos Aires authorities.

The Buenos Aires authorities say that the control must be in person and that in this case the patent readers are not useful. Photo Lucia Merle

“From an epidemiological point of view, closing for closing does not make sense – says the Head of Infectious Diseases of Hospital Álvarez, Arnaldo Casiró -. However, I clarify: there is a level of contagion and intensive therapy occupations that they leave no choice but to close. That said, all this operation has to be accompanied by two measures that are decisive in controlling this second wave: testing and vaccination. “

As a result of the traffic jams caused by the checkpoints that were seen this Wednesday, Casiró said: “I think that when this pandemic appeared we behaved like butchers, we went to the bone and streets, avenues and highways were deserted. But after a year, and knowing everything that was coming, we should have acted like surgeons. Debating in a very tight way who are essential and propose some kind of staggering of schedules for entering and leaving the City, for example. ”

Casiró understands that during the first isolation, the exclusive lanes for health personnel worked very well. In these hours, videos and comments circulated on social networks of medical and nursing staff who were stranded for hours at the entrances, on the way to work.

Medical and nursing staff, among other essentials, were also stranded before they could get to work. Photo Lucia Merle

The infectologist says that it will be necessary to prepare for these controls to continue: “There is a very high rate of contagion, almost unmanageable, and in which the new strains affect. And to all this, there is an economic need to go out to work. I think that in the future we will live with this methodology of closing a week, doing controls, vaccinating, testing and reopening, “he concluded.

The traffic jams that were seen this Wednesday once again show the centrality of the City of Buenos Aires. Throughout this pandemic, here and in other cities around the world, this characteristic is debated. To have a fact: 97% of the buildings of the national State are in Capital.

“The centrality has these aspects that if not resolved end up being negative, one of them is how to enter the cities from the periphery in good condition. This debate, in a pandemic, has occurred in other cities even more densely populated and also in populations with low percentages of vaccination. For example, in Tokyo. I think the substantial difference is the social adherence to the norms, “he told Clarion the architect Andrés Borthagaray, specialist in urban issues and director for Latin America of the Institute pour la Ville en Mouvement.

In other words, in many cities restrictions interfere with entry and exit through the driveways. But in places where the imposed measures are complied with, the disturbances are minor.

Establishing staggered work entry hours is one of the options proposed to avoid delays in access. Photo Lucia Merle

What could be the solutions? “Organizational mechanisms that allow prevention before reaching the bottleneck. With incentives, also appeal to telework; segment work entry hours; reservation of schedules to move, as with public transport, but for vehicles; use patent reading, as is done in some cities in Brazil or Colombia to lower the environmental impact. And carry out random samples, that it is not necessary that the authorities have to scan each one of the QR codes “, proposes Borthagaray.

Of course, the expert adds that you have to work in a coordinated manner between jurisdictions, “both in health emergency measures and in the articulation of urban and mobility measures”.

Along with the concept of the metropolitan, centrality is the axis of an interesting debate that is always crossed by the urgencies and the short-term deadlines that predominate in the country. Today the collapse in access points once again puts the magnifying glass on a dynamic that more than ever requires infrastructure works, modernization and expansion of public transport networks so that moving in metropolitan terrain – even in a pandemic – is not a condemnation.

NS