A chaotic situation arose today in the working-class district of Nevè Shaanan (southern Tel Aviv) when hundreds of Eritrean citizens indulged in violence and acts of vandalism. The police have brought in huge reinforcements, while the toll of the wounded is well over a hundred, including many agents. In the streets where the accidents are more serious, the police have advised the population to stay indoors.

At the origin of the violence there were harsh confrontations between supporters of the Eritrean government and opponents. The incidents then spread to nearby streets and the police were forced to order emergency measures.

The death toll continues to rise: so far there are at least 125, and 15 would be serious. Thirty policemen injured. This was reported by Kan public television according to which four medical centers are doing their utmost to provide them with assistance. Among the wounded, added the broadcaster, there are about thirty agents. Despite the sabbatical rest, Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu has published a statement in which he informs that he is personally committed to following developments in the situation “with a view to restoring order”.