The Moroccan and Peruvian teams will face each other this Tuesday in a friendly match that has aroused great expectations in Madridwhere both countries have a large population eager to see their respective national teams live.

The unfortunate thing is that the players from Peru were involved in an embarrassing incident with the Spanish Police, upon their arrival at the concentration hotel.

As seen in videos posted on social media, the players went to blows with the agents.

Players fight with the Police

In the records, Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is seen being pushed by the Police. In fact, one of the agents grabs him by his shirt.

Step followed, a disturbance is unleashed in which the steering wheel Yoshimar Yotún ends up on the ground.

The Peruvian press indicates that the striker Gianluca Lapadula was also affected.

Some records show that the players also responded to the treatment of the agents.

So far, the Peruvian Federation has not issued any statement in this regard. For now only the videos speak.

the friendly match

Pedro Gallese (right), goalkeeper from Peru.

Peru has just lost in Germany in its first game of the European “mini-tour” that it has undertaken. A brace from Füllkrug, in 12 and 33, was decisive in defeating a South American team that had just reaped three consecutive victories in friendlies against El Salvador, Paraguay and Bolivia and that had only lost one game out of the seven prior to the one played in Mainz.

After that clash, the Peruvians returned to Spain for the second time in a week, since they established their headquarters there before traveling to German lands. During that time they completed several training sessions that helped them continue to mate.

Now they face a tough test against the Moroccans, with the existence of only one precedent. It was in the group stage of the 1970 World Cup and the Peruvians won 3-0 with a brace from Teófilo Cubillas and the same from Roberto Challe.

SPORTS

*With EFE

