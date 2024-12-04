Chaos in South Korea: what is martial law and what happens now after Yoon Suk-yeol’s retreat?

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law on Tuesday, calling the opposition “anti-state forces” that threaten the country’s democracy. Yoon’s unexpected move, the first time martial law has been declared in South Korea in more than four decades, alarmed the United States and other allies. Five hours later he backed down and lifted the order in the face of unanimous opposition. What do we know about the imposition of martial law and what may come next?

What was the declaration and what is martial law?

In an urgent television address to the nation, Yoon announced the imposition of martial law in South Korea and accused the opposition of paralyzing the government with “anti-state activities.”

The new martial law commander, General Park An-su, soon issued a six-point decree: banning political activities and parties, “false propaganda, strikes, and gatherings inciting social unrest.”

The order also placed all media outlets under the authority of martial law and ordered all healthcare personnel, including striking doctors, to return to work within 48 hours.

The president’s move harked back to an era of authoritarian leaders the country had not seen since the 1980s. It was immediately denounced by the opposition and the leader of Yoon’s own party.

Yoon said he was acting to safeguard his country’s liberal democracy from “anti-state elements” and “threats posed by North Korea,” but gave few details.

Although unexpected, the announcement came against the backdrop of a bitter budget dispute between Yoon and the opposition Democratic Party.

The opposition has cut about 4.1 billion won ($2.8 billion) from Yoon’s proposed 677 billion won budget for next year, prompting the president to complain that “all key budgets essential to the basic functions of the nation.

What happened in Parliament?

Security forces cordoned off the National Assembly, helicopters landed on the roof and troops briefly entered the building, apparently in an attempt to prevent MPs from accessing the interior.

But 190 deputies managed to get in, voting unanimously against Yoon’s statement and calling for the lifting of martial law.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Parliament, many of whom chanted calling for Yoon’s arrest. Some protesters struggled with troops, but there were no reports of injuries or major property damage. At least one window was broken when troops tried to enter the Assembly building. A woman tried unsuccessfully to push a rifle away from one of the soldiers while shouting, “Aren’t you ashamed?”

Why did Yoon back out?

According to the South Korean Constitution, the parliamentary vote to lift martial law must be respected. Military officials initially said that despite the vote, martial law would remain in effect until Yoon himself lifted it.

But the opposition united. The leader of Yoon’s conservative People Power party called the decision to impose martial law “wrong.”

Lee Jae-myung, an opposition leader who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, said Yoon’s announcement was “illegal and unconstitutional.”

South Korea’s main opposition party, the Democratic Party, led by Lee, called the president’s move a “coup.”

Five hours after declaring martial law, Yoon said troops would return to their barracks and the order would be lifted after a cabinet meeting.

What has been the international reaction?

The White House was “relieved” that Yoon had backed down on his declaration of martial law. “Democracy is the foundation of the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and we will continue to monitor the situation,” a spokesman said, referring to South Korea by the initials of its official name, Republic of Korea.

Previously, the United States had stated that it was watching with “great concern” developments in its key Asian ally, where it has 28,500 troops stationed facing North Korea.

What is the feeling in the streets and what is coming next?

Raphael Rashid, reporting for The Guardian from Seoul, writes that in the morning after the coup, the feeling in South Korea has been one of bewilderment and sadness: “For the older generation, who fought in the streets against military dictatorships , martial law equals dictatorship, not 21st century Korea. The younger generation is ashamed that he has ruined their country’s reputation. People are bewildered. Also everyone wonders what his ultimate goal was. Accelerate the impeachment is the word on everyone’s lips. From within politics, Yoon faces calls for his resignation or dismissal.”

From a political point of view, the pressure on Yoon has only increased after tonight’s shock. The main opposition party has demanded that Yoon, accusing him of “insurrection.”

The country’s main union has also called for an “indefinite general strike” until it resigns due to the “irrational and undemocratic measure.”

Yoon’s own People Power Party called his attempt to impose martial law “tragic” and demanded that those involved be held accountable.