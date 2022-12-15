Chaos in Peru, four Italian girls stuck on a bus for over 24 hours. I set up a state of emergency

The Peruvian government has proclaimed a state of emergency for 30 days after the chaos following the ousting of President Pedro Castillo. In the last week, at least eight people died in protests that erupted after the vote by which the Lima parliament removed the former trade unionist, who had tried to dissolve the assembly before the impeachment vote.

The defense minister, Alberto Otarola, announced a “decisive response”. The police will be granted special powers to counter the protests and the right to assemble and freedom of movement will be restricted, while the authorities will have the right to enter homes without a search warrant.

Meanwhile, Castillo is being held in a structure of the Directorate of Special Operations of the Peruvian police (Diroes), on charges of sedition and criminal association. The magistrates have asked for 18 months of pre-trial detention for him. “I await you all at the Diroes facilities to join you in an embrace,” Castillo said in a message posted on Twitter, signed as “Constitutional President of Peru”. Dina Boluarte, the former vice president who took over from Castillo, called for an end to the clashes and said that there could be no dialogue “if there is violence between us”.

Meanwhile, on the border with Bolivia, a bus with dozens of foreigners has been blocked for over 24 hours due to protests. Among the 50 passengers there were also four Italian girls aged between 21 and 33, stuck in a kilometer-long line in the rural village of Checacupe. The girls, three from Romagna and one from Florence, were transferred to a hostel. “We were going to Bolivia from Peru and we found ourselves in front of an earth wall and demonstrators from villages where they still speak the ancient Peruvian language”, the story of Giulia Opizzi, Martina Meoni, Federica and Lorenza Zani, reported by Ansa. “We are all stuck in a small village in the middle of nowhere. There are people who no longer have the money to eat, people who can’t go home, people who can’t get on a plane because it’s cancelled, children, ambulances can’t pass through and we have no toilets. The non-existent police because they are busy in the city”. “We have tried to talk to the demonstrators but they don’t budge. Many people have no more money! There are those who leave money in the bathroom for those who need it. We sleep on the bus,” said the girls, who have been in Peru for about two weeks.