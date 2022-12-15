Hundreds of foreign tourists, including dozens of Italians, have been stranded since Tuesday in the tourist area of ​​Machu Picchu in Peru, after the train service was suspended due to violent protests linked to the dismissal and arrest of the former president Pedro Castillo.

Italian diplomatic sources reported that they had news of several dozen Italian citizens present in the country, and that an estimated 30 to 40 people were passing through the Cusco and Machu Picchu regions in recent days and remained stranded in the area. Among them the four girls stuck in Checacupe.



Checacupe is one of the eight districts of the province of Canchis, in Peru, it is located in the Cusco region and until a few days ago it had less than 5,000 inhabitants, all members of the local rural community. Since Monday they have been joined by a few dozen foreigners, including four Italian girls in transit to Copacabana, on the Bolivian shore of Lake Titicaca. Their travel plans in Latin America were marred by the failed coup of former president Pedro Castillo, whose arrest sparked protests and demonstrations, culminating in clashes and roadblocks in at least 13 of the 24 regions, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency throughout the country for thirty days with the consequent closure of the borders. “The police told us that it was impossible to continue and that the only alternative is to return to Cusco,” says Giulia Opizzi, one of the four girls he has been in contact with for three days at La Stampa.

Together with Giulia, 21, from Cesenatico where she works as a cook, there are Martina Meoni, 25, a bartender from Florence, Federica Zani, 33, from Faenza, also employed in a bar, and Lorenza Zani, 27, an architect from Lugo (Ravenna). . «We landed in Lima on November 28 and continued our tour of the country – continues Opizzi -. We then embarked on a coach bound for Bolivia to continue our journey in Chile and Argentina». But at that point something went wrong. The bus on which the four Italians are, together with tourists from other countries including Chileans, Americans, Colombians, Argentines, Japanese, was blocked by human and land blocks erected by the demonstrators. At that point there was no possibility of going forward or going back. «We tried to talk to the demonstrators but there was nothing we could do, despite being peaceful they didn’t give anyone any discounts on the passage. So we were forced to sleep on the bus», explains Giulia.





Late Wednesday morning the police finally arrived in an attempt to resolve the standoff. About ten agents aboard five police cars, explain the Italian tourists, in the face of a hundred demonstrators and who were able to do little to unblock the road where a 15-kilometer queue of vehicles had formed. In any case, the policemen ruled out that the convoy of vehicles could continue towards the border and that the only alternative was to return to Cusco from where the girls had left and wait for the reopening of the airport there. Although the Prefecture has guaranteed the safety of the tourists, this worries Giulia and her friends: “In Cusco the situation is not safe, there are heavy protests, there is a lot of anger among the people, they break windows and there are clashes”. After all, as indicated by the Farnesina’s “Travelling safe” website, the Cusco area is one of those most affected by the protests, and it is not clear when the local airport will resume operations. At the moment therefore Giulia and her traveling companions remain in Checacupe where they have been transferred to a hostel “thanks to the awareness campaign carried out by the Italian Embassy at the Peruvian police”. the diplomatic representation in Lima had taken action with the local police forces.

“We were finally able to sleep in a bed and eat, here they are polite, when they cook they call the remaining foreigners, but since this morning I have noticed that the number of demonstrators has increased significantly – says Opizzi -. These are non-violent demonstrations but increasingly numerous. The compatriots still have cash available to get food and water but the lack of ATMs and the impossibility of paying with electronic money makes the situation rather complicated. At the moment the Italian authorities have covered the costs of food and accommodation for another day, the point is to understand when the Italians will be able to leave the town and for where. The chaos in the Latin American state has caused at least nine deaths, mainly due to clashes with the police by what have been defined as “peasant patrols”, groups of supporters of Castillo (whose appeal against the imprisonment) calling for the resignation of Dina Boluarte, the vice president at the helm of the country after the arrest of Castillo, and the immediate calling of free elections.