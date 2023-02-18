Chaos in Paris mall after man’s death was reported

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The event occurred in a shopping center in Paris.
The incident occurred in a shopping center in Paris.
Media indicated that people ran after hearing a noise similar to a detonation.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Moments of chaos were experienced this Saturday, February 18, in a shopping center in the neighborhood La Défense de Paris after a man died inside the premises of the place.
(You can read: An entire Syrian family died in a fire after surviving the earthquake)
According to El Debate, the incident occurred in the shopping center of Westfield Les 4 Temps, near the Grand Arch of La Défense.
Panic scenes occurred after a noise was heard, which was confused by those attending the scene with a shot.
For its part, Le Figaro reported that the person fell from a great height inside the mall.
“The thud caused by the impact sounded to many customers like the report of a firearm. Everyone, in a chain reaction, began to run towards the exits of the building,” said El Debate.
He added that law enforcement quickly intervened. The surrounding streets were closed, the shopping center was evicted, and public transportation in the area was cut off.
(It may interest you: 11-year-old boy suffers an overdose of marijuana gummies at a Super Bowl party)
The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, sent the prefect of Police to La Défense and an investigation has been opened and is still ongoing.
The scenes of terror brought to mind the sad event that occurred in February 2021 when a man ran over several pedestrians with a van on the La Défense esplanade.
Fernando Umana Mejia
Writing LATEST NEWS
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Chaos #Paris #mall #mans #death #reported
Leave a Reply