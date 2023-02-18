Chaos in Paris mall after man’s death was reported

Moments of chaos were experienced this Saturday, February 18, in a shopping center in the neighborhood La Défense de Paris after a man died inside the premises of the place.

(You can read: An entire Syrian family died in a fire after surviving the earthquake)

According to El Debate, the incident occurred in the shopping center of Westfield Les 4 Temps, near the Grand Arch of La Défense.

Panic scenes occurred after a noise was heard, which was confused by those attending the scene with a shot.

For its part, Le Figaro reported that the person fell from a great height inside the mall.

“The thud caused by the impact sounded to many customers like the report of a firearm. Everyone, in a chain reaction, began to run towards the exits of the building,” said El Debate.

He added that law enforcement quickly intervened. The surrounding streets were closed, the shopping center was evicted, and public transportation in the area was cut off.

(It may interest you: 11-year-old boy suffers an overdose of marijuana gummies at a Super Bowl party)

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, sent the prefect of Police to La Défense and an investigation has been opened and is still ongoing.

The scenes of terror brought to mind the sad event that occurred in February 2021 when a man ran over several pedestrians with a van on the La Défense esplanade.

Fernando Umana Mejia

Writing LATEST NEWS

More news