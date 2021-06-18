The leader of Northern Ireland’s main party, Edwin Poots, announced his resignation on Thursday afternoon, a month after he was elected to replace Arlene Foster. The resignation was announced a few hours after the autonomic Executive was rebuilt, shared by law between the parties of the two communities, unionist and nationalist.

The nationalist Sinn Féin, historically associated with the terrorist group IRA, had demanded as a condition for rebuilding the Executive that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) commit itself to the processing of a law to protect the Irish Gaelic language in this mandate, which expires on next may. Poots claimed a few days ago that the law was not urgent. Without an agreement, the region was doomed to elections.

But Poots accepted Sinn Féin’s demand and his nominee for the position of chief minister, Paul Givan, was elected in the Assembly as chief minister. Michelle O’Neill was also nominated by Sinn Féin and elected as Senior Deputy Minister. The restoration of the Executive in those terms, however, caused a revolt between deputies and members of the DUP against Poots.

The already resigned professes, like his nominee Givan, evangelical creationism. Both were blunt ‘Brexiters’. They were involved in the conspiracy that brought down Foster for their relative restraint on the problems created in the region by the Irish Protocol to the European Union Withdrawal Agreement and for abstaining from voting on a motion by their party against banning curative therapies from the homosexuality.

The DUP has to elect a new leader less than a year before the elections and with the intention of voting rapidly descending. The new leader will have to navigate the party’s troubled waters and govern the monumental mess around the Brexit customs as polls say a nightmare could be fulfilled for the DUP and broad sectors of unionism, that Sinn Féin will be the party. most voted in Northern Ireland in 2022.