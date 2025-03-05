This Wednesday dawns with problems on line 10 of Madrid, which is causing people to pile up in cars and platforms from the early morning.

Users denounce that the trains of line 10 circulate irregularly, stopping long periods between stations and causing large groups of overcrowded people waiting for their turn.

At the moment, Metro de Madrid has not mentioned anything through its official channels, so everything indicates that it is a frequency problem and not a breakdown itself.

In addition, many people denounce that at the Alonso Martínez station, one of the most frequented of the line, the mechanical stairs do not work, generating important agglomerations: “What we have been living for 10 days in Alonso Martínez is denunciable. That there is no need to dislodge for any misfortune,” says a user of the social network ‘X’.

Another user denounces the situation lived today in Metro Madrid: “Horrible the journey of Puerta del Sur to Santiago Bernabéu! You couldn’t even breathe, push to get into, backpacks and little oxygen. Is the claustrophobia assured!Can’t there be someone from security to regulate this? “

It is not the only problem that is taking place this morning, since users denounce that frequencies in other lines, as is the case with 12, reach 8 minutes in rush hour, further favoring large agglomerations.