As the hours go by the situation gets even more complicated. The storm Filomena is sowing chaos in Madrid, where the Community has activated the red alert in different areas of the region. The use of chains is mandatory to circulate around the city and numerous roads have been blocked, as announced by Emergencias 112 of the Community of Madrid.

The meteorological situation is causing serious delays on the M-30 and M-40 ring roads, where numerous vehicles have been crossed and several tunnels in the city have been closed due to the accumulation of snow.

Also, for security reasons Retiro and eight other large parks in the capital have been closed. Technicians from the Area of ​​Environment and Mobility of the City Council will evaluate and act on the possible damage to the trees of these parks early on Saturday, a task that will extend for several hours in the morning, delaying the usual opening of these enclosures until new notice. The Madrid City Council will inform through its usual channels about the reopening of these facilities.

Barajas, closed



In the last few minutes, Aena has communicated that, for safety reasons, “operations at the Madrid-Barajas Airport have been paralyzed, until visibility conditions improve.” The slopes cleaning work will continue until the activity is recovered as soon as possible.

The weather forecast announces some stability as of Sunday, although the AEMET spokesperson affirms that temperatures will set historical records in the Community of Madrid, reaching -11 degrees next week.