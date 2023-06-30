Chaos in France: Macron in a crisis meeting with members of his government

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The riots were sparked by the death of a 17-year-old boy who was shot by the police.
The third night of riots in France leaves alarming figures in the country. Gait and discomfort are given by the death of a young man who was shot by the police while trying to flee a checkpoint last Tuesday in the city of Nanterre, France.
According to the EFE news agency, the victim, identified as Nahel, was 17 years old and was hit when he tried to escape from a checkpoint “With a sports Mercedes that he was driving without a license and that had attracted attention after having committed several violations of the traffic code.”
The uniformed officer who killed Nahel, a 38-year-old brigadier, stated that the detonations occurred because he considered the young man a threat to his physical integrity and that of his partner.
However, some witnesses who recorded the event have highlighted that the version is somewhat false, since the escape did not endanger the two officers.
(Keep reading: France braces for more riots over death of youth shot by police.)
The spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Interior, Camille Chaize, indicated that The march was peaceful for an hour, but then they began to set fire to various vehicles, containers, and street furniture.
6,200 people participated in the march, which had been called by Nahel’s mother, who was holding a banner with the slogan: “The police kill.”
He Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin deployed 40,000 agents to try to prevent the riots from recurring. At least 667 people.
(Also: Macron chairs a crisis meeting after the second night of riots in France.)
Macron asks parents for ‘responsibility’
The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, asked parents for “responsibility” so that their children do not participate in the riots that affect several cities in France.
“I ask parents for responsibility so that their children stay at home,” Macron stressed at the end of a meeting of the inter-ministerial crisis cell.
The president did not announce the declaration of a state of emergency, which the government had come to consider.
Macron in a crisis meeting
French President Emmanuel Macron has been participating since early this afternoon in a crisis meeting with members of his government about the riots that on the third consecutive night have led to 875 arrests across the country.
The Ministry of the Interior has communicated the update of these figures, presented as final, on a night in which the rioters attacked 492 public buildings, to a large extent engulfed in flames, as well as 2,000 vehicles set on fire.
UN calls on France to address ‘deep problem of racism’
The UN Office for Human Rights asked France on Friday to seriously address “the deep problems of racism and discrimination” of its security forces, after the death of the young man of North African origin Nahel.
Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani also called on the thousands of people demonstrating in France over the death of the 17-year-old to express their protests peacefully.
Alarming number of fires
The third night of riots in France left a halo of 500 public buildings and 1,900 vehicles on fire despite the mobilization of 40,000 police and gendarmes by the Government, which insists that its priority is to “restore republican order.”
