Chaos in France: Macron in a crisis meeting with members of his government

The third night of riots in France leaves alarming figures in the country. Gait and discomfort are given by the death of a young man who was shot by the police while trying to flee a checkpoint last Tuesday in the city of Nanterre, France.

According to the EFE news agency, the victim, identified as Nahel, was 17 years old and was hit when he tried to escape from a checkpoint “With a sports Mercedes that he was driving without a license and that had attracted attention after having committed several violations of the traffic code.”

The uniformed officer who killed Nahel, a 38-year-old brigadier, stated that the detonations occurred because he considered the young man a threat to his physical integrity and that of his partner.



However, some witnesses who recorded the event have highlighted that the version is somewhat false, since the escape did not endanger the two officers.

The spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Interior, Camille Chaize, indicated that The march was peaceful for an hour, but then they began to set fire to various vehicles, containers, and street furniture.

6,200 people participated in the march, which had been called by Nahel’s mother, who was holding a banner with the slogan: “The police kill.”

He Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin deployed 40,000 agents to try to prevent the riots from recurring. At least 667 people.

