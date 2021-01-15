“Did you get your turn?” It was the question with which the French over 75 years old and with risk diseases, who have been authorized to be vaccinated since next January 18, woke up this Friday, at 8 in the morning. A chaotic race against the clock, on the Internet, on the phone, in groups of friends or family to beat the system lockdown or get a place in Paris. Everything sold out in less than two hours. The remaining places are in the Parisian suburbs, in large hospitals or vaccination centers, or in cities of the Ille de France and there are few left.

The government decided to speed up a delayed vaccination campaign as fast as possible and now it’s chaos. Those over 75 years of age and at high risk should be vaccinated from January 18 and the reserve system is collapsed. The elders they don’t know how to handle the internet, the green consultation telephones are overflowing and there are not enough vaccines. The high risk are not all but a list of accepted and need a prescription from your specialist doctor. A difficult mission, when you want to vaccinate 15 million people until March, and a curfew begins on Saturday at six in the afternoon.

An elderly woman is vaccinated in a nursing home in Villeneuve-Loubet, France. Photo: Reuters

“There is room at the Auberge de St Denis!” Leo announced on WhatsApp. “Hurry. It ends in Suresnes ”, Danielle warned. “There is nothing more in Paris,” acknowledged Marie José, in charge of several reservations. Not a single time slot at the Diaconess hospital in the XII district, at the Pasteur Center, at SOS Medecins or the Edmond Rothschild. All shifts flew. It took half an hour for them to answer the green phone, dedicated to the elderly who do not understand the Internet, reminding those at high risk to carry a mandatory medical prescription with their disease to be inoculated.

Private hospitals in Paris, such as the American Hospital, were not included on the list. Neither did the private clinics, which were eagerly awaiting doses for their patients. Everything is centralized by the state and your system.

Resistance to the vaccine in France had evaporated. As of Thursday, only 56 percent wanted to get vaccinated. This Friday the statistics flew. Almost everyone wanted to get vaccinated on the news of the new variants of Covid 19 in Great Britain and the fear that they will reach France, where the British and South African variants already exist. Once again, as before the crisis of the masks, there are not enough doses for all.

More than 75 years and patients at risk

The French mechanism is open to people who are over 75 years old and must not show any disease to be vaccinated.

Voluntary residents of nursing homes are included, who are vaccinated in the establishments.

Older people in health facilities and in rehabilitation and rehabilitation services are also on the list. Self-employed persons housed in residences, in residences with services and other specialized places of life are included, as well as the “foyers” of immigrant and refugee workers, where they all live together.

Disabled, vulnerable people, housed in specialized or medicalized places also are inoculated.

Health professionals and those who work with vulnerable people, home help, who intervene with the elderly and vulnerable disabled, plus firefighters, who are over 50 years old, too.

New list

In the new French list are the people who they have a pathology that exposes them to a very high risk to Covid and they have a medical prescription to be vaccinated as a priority. Their vulnerabilities should include cancer and malignant hematological diseases under treatment with chemotherapy, severe chronic kidney diseases, including dialysis patients, organ transplants, by transplantation of allogeneic cells of hematopoietic layers, chronic polypathologies, with failure of at least two organs , certain rare diseases, diabetes 1 and 2, and trisomy 21. A doctor is in each vaccination room for adverse or allergic reactions.

The vaccine protects against a deep infection but can eventually circulate in the upper respiratory tract and be transmitted, causing no symptoms other than a mild cold. Between the first and the second dose, you must wait a dozen days until you are protected.

One month between the first and second dose

French shifts are separated by a month between the first and second doses. Those vaccinated will receive the vaccine and must wait seven days at the end of the two doses to have the necessary antibodies.

The Pfizer BioNTech laboratory indicated on Friday that there will be delivery delays of the vaccine in Europe and Norway next week because they are improving their production capacity. Just when national campaigns escalate as the virus mutates and becomes more dangerous and contagious.

The Pfizer BioNTech laboratory indicated Friday that there will be delays in the delivery of the vaccine in Europe. Photo: AFP

“The temporary reduction will affect all European countries” indicated the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. “It is still not clear how long Pfizer needs to renew its maximum production capacity, which will be raised from 1.3 to 2000 million doses a week,” he specified.

The European Union and its economic areas, such as Norway and Switzerland, jointly bought the vaccine from laboratories and the delays will affect everyone.

At least 35 people chosen at random are going to monitor the vaccination campaign in France and will meet this Saturday for the first time. They will have to work until the summer, when the government believes that the crisis will end and France will be able to resume a normal life. They have baptized it Citizen Council and will discuss the fears and ethical issues of the vaccine.

Paris, correspondent