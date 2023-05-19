A dense launch of smoke bombs welcomed the Foggia coach returning from the derby lost 4-1 in Cerignola by Delio Rossi’s team, in the first leg of the national first round of the Serie C playoffs. A few minutes after midnight a large group of fans awaited the arrival of the team in via Gioberti, outside the safety net of the Zaccheria stadium. Several law enforcement officers in riot gear were present. Upon the arrival of the bus, some firecrackers were exploded, as well as a dense launch of smoke bombs at the vehicle’s address as he tried to enter the structure. Luckily there were no injuries. An investigation has been opened by the police into the episode, and Daspo’s orders could be issued in the coming days against the most violent. Some videos of the incident were acquired for the recognition of the troublemakers.