Absurd scenes during the match valid for the 2023 Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax. Shortly after kick-off the Feyenoord fans set off so many fireworks and lit so many smoke bombs that they filled the entire stadium with smoke. Then in the second half the match was even stopped at 2-1 in favor of the visitors after the fans of the home team started throwing objects on the pitch hitting the players. Among these also the midfielder Klaassen who, struck by a lighter, started bleeding from his head.