The next setback for Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin? According to a report, Russian soldiers are to flee from the front in Ukraine.

Munich/Zaporischja – Runs the Ukrainian counter-offensive already on? In a pincer movement on the one hand in the Donbass and on the other hand in the south off Zaporizhia?

Ukraine War: Soldiers flee disguised as civilians

Because of the high losses, the Russian army is now also recruiting men from Mariupol on the Azov Sea, reports in Ukraine war The Kyiv Independent. This cannot be verified independently. A Confidant of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, proposes because of the counter-offensive even an atomic response Russia before.

The largest nuclear power plant (NPP) in Europe is in turn near Zaporizhia (about 750,000 inhabitants), right on the river Dnieper on the outskirts of the small town of Enerhodar. Russian soldiers are said to be trying to escape from the Zaporizhia region disguised as civilians. This is what the exiled Ukrainian mayor of Zaporizhia, Ivan Fedorov, claims.

Do parts of the Russian army no longer want to fight in Ukraine? Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin on May 2, 2023. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The American magazine reports on corresponding statements by Fedorov Newsweek with reference to the online edition of the Ukrainska Pravdawhich quotes from a TV interview of Fedorov in the program “Around the clock”.

Zaporizhia Oblast: Russian occupiers arrange for evacuations

The situation in Zaporizhia Oblast is extremely tense at the beginning of May. According to the British MoD, the Russian occupiers have set up defensive positions on the roofs of the nuclear power plant, while the Ukrainian army stands on the opposite bank of the Dnieper, around the town of Nikopol (population about 115,000).

On Friday (May 5), Yevhen Balytskyi, the Moscow-installed governor of the partially occupied region, ordered the evacuation of civilians from 18 villages and towns in the oblast. The next day, the head of the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that they were “extremely concerned about the very real safety risks” over the fighting surrounding the nuclear power plant. A suspected nuclear power plant engineer named Ihor in the report explained to him Mirrorthat banks and the hospital were allegedly being looted in Enerhodar. “The official word, however, is that there is no panic, these are preventive measures and everyone will return home in two weeks,” Ihor is quoted as saying.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Russian soldiers leave Zaporizhia region?

“Unfortunately, today we can only talk about the evacuation of local residents from more than half of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia Oblast. And on the contrary, enemy troops are moving more and more to the Zaporizhia front,” Fedorov said loudly Ukrainska Pravda. He also told of allegedly fleeing Russian soldiers, according to the report: “But there are some military personnel who are trying to escape from the temporarily occupied areas. Therefore, our residents report frequent instances of Russian military personnel donning civilian clothes.”

For months, Fedorov has been affirming the best contacts to alleged sources in his homeland, which cannot be independently verified. Fedorov further explained: “Therefore, further filtering has now been added for leaving the temporarily occupied area.” Thus, the Russian army would “screen all civilians in cars and try to prevent Russian military personnel from being camouflaged”.

April 15, 2023: Russian soldiers wait in a dugout in the Zaporizhia region for the Ukrainian counteroffensive. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Ukraine counteroffensive: Huge defenses in Zaporizhia Oblast

escape scenes because the Ukraine superior Western weapons to counterattack? NATO countries and their partners had Kyiv According to the Western Defense Alliance, more than 230 main battle tanks have been delivered in recent months, including modern Leopard 2A6s from Germany and powerful Challenger 2s from Great Britain. According to NATO, there are also 1,550 armored vehicles such as armored personnel carriers, such as American Bradleys.

The ZDF reported on the Russian army’s intensive fortification work in the Zaporizhia and Luhansk regions. According to satellite images, hundreds of kilometers of trenches were dug. Only a 70-kilometer-long trench should secure the occupied Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region, writes the Editorial Network Germany (RND) with reference to the “Center for Journalistic Investigations”. Is the long-awaited counter-offensive now rolling? (pm)