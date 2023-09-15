New details of the Daniel Sancho case were known, this time, Spanish media gave new information about the lawyers handling the case in Thailand.

According to the information given by the program ‘Let’s see’, the Thai lawyer Khun Anan, who was providing his services in defense of the Spaniard, decided to abandon the case, apparently, due to a bad relationship between the Thai and Spanish defense.

After Khun Anan left the case, the Spanish program ‘Vamos a ver’ gave details of what happened: “Yesterday we spoke with those around Daniel Sancho’s former Thai lawyer, Khun Anan, and his version and reasons for leaving the case are that he’s fed up,” they mentioned.

In addition to this, it was said that the lawyer would be suffering from “the media pressure of the case”, since this would affect his reputation and prestige, since he is one of the most prominent in the region.

In addition, Khun Anan would be receiving “significant pressure from Madrid [España]” which I wouldn’t be used to.

Due to the above, and according to the previously described media, Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, parents of the accused, would be looking for a lawyer who has dealt with this type of crimes in Thailand.

In Thailand the representation capacity of foreign lawyers is zero. It is important that they hire him as soon as possible so that he at least captains this bureaucratic procedure,” they added in the program.

What about the lawyer that Rodolfo Sancho took to Thailand?

Marcos García Montes, known as ‘the lawyer of the famous’ in Spain, was visiting Thailand with Rodolfo Sancho, in this meeting that took a couple of days, ties were made between the two countries to seek that the chef pay his sentence in Spain .

García Montes was in charge of informing what the next step is in the case and that his strategy is for Sancho to have “a prison sentence that is likely to result in him being in Spain in four years.”

This would be carried out by commuting the death sentence and converting it into a life sentence, something that is not very difficult to achieve and is fulfilled in the laws of both countries.

Although Spain and Thailand do not have an extradition agreement for these cases, Sancho’s lawyers will try to resort to a 1983 agreement in which both can request the surrender of a national citizen once he has been convicted in the other country. to serve part of the sentence imposed.

