Serious incidents marred the match between Santos and Corinthians, in the Brazilian championship. In the 44th minute of the second half, with the visitor’s victory by 0-2, flares fell from the stands of the local barra brava, which were close to hitting the players.

The central referee, Leandro Vuaden, declared the game over, in the face of protests from the Corinthians members.

The president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, called for severe punishments for those who caused the confusion that ended the classic against Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

“It is unfortunate, very sad what we are experiencing in recent years, with protests, attacks, today (Wednesday) again in Vila. Last year we also had an episode in the Copa do Brasil, Cássio was attacked. Today I quickly went in to ask the game delegate to assess the state of continuity of the game. We are concerned about the safety of the fans, the players, the ones we are working with,” Monteiro told Estreno.

“It is time for tougher action so we can prevent this. A soccer game is joy, there are families here that are scared and cornered, it is very sad, ”she highlighted.

Sad image in Brazil: the Santos players were heading towards the locker room, but the fans threw a flare to stop them. Worst? From the rostrum… it was celebrated! This act. 📹 @lucas_musetti pic.twitter.com/eYVYnG7s2y – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 22, 2023

The history of violence in the bars of Santos

It was the second time in less than a year that a classic between Santos and Corinthians in Vila Belmiro ended in this way. Last year, Santos was denounced for invasion of fans. One of them even attacked the goalkeeper Cássio.

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) sentenced Santos, who played a game this year behind closed doors in the Copa do Brasil and another with only the presence of women and children. A fine of 35,000 reais was also applied to the club.

Duilio Monteiro Alves also spoke about the ambush suffered by the Corinthians bus when it tried to reach the Santos hotel on Tuesday night. Surrounded by fans, who threw firecrackers and hit the body of the vehicle, the team returned to São Paulo and only went to Vila this Wednesday.

🇧🇷😳 Santos fans BREAK THEIR OWN STADIUM, due to the team’s bad timing. Today they fell 0-2 against Corinthians and reached the NINTH CONSECUTIVE MATCH without adding three. pic.twitter.com/CROGAqpavR — JS (@juegosimple__) June 22, 2023

SPORTS

With O Globo (Brazil, GDA)