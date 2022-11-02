A black cloud hovers on the horizon and risks complicating the Formula 1 plan considerably in view of the next race weekend. The weekend from 11 to 13 November, in fact, the Circus should take to the track on the historic Interlagos track to compete in the Brazilian GPpenultimate round of the 2022 season. Now, however, the whole event is endangered by worrying riots taking place in the country following the results of last Sunday’s elections, won by the Labor Party candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party, has not yet admitted defeat and many of his supporters in the country have given rise to harsh protests.

So far there have been demonstrations, riots and over 200 roadblocks, even in the streets surrounding Sao Paulo International Airport. A dangerous situation that does not seem destined to improve in the coming days. In fact, many fear that Bolsonaro may try to ride the wave of protest in order not to respect the outcome of the vote and remain in power with the use of force. In the last few hours, the president of Brazil, while still failing to recognize the electoral defeat, spoke to his supporters inviting the demonstrators to stop “prevent the right of movement” in the country. According to local specialist sources, a truck carrying equipment from Ferrari and possibly other Formula 1 teams would have been ‘stuck’ in the block.

Subsequent reports indicated that the trucks managed to reach Interlagos, but it is clear that the evolution of the political situation inside the country over the next few days will be crucial to understand whether both from a logistical point of view and – above all – from that of the safety it will be possible to proceed regularly with the race weekend.