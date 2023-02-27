SuperMario’s team is awaiting a double challenge with Lugano and the club has announced Celestini’s temporary farewell

Change on the run, and on time, on the bench of Mario Balotelli’s Sion. For the Swiss Cup match scheduled for Wednesday against Lugano, the team will be managed by president Christian Constantin. Fabio Celestini, who has picked up two points in six Super League games since arriving, is currently relieved of his duties.

This morning Constantin communicated the decision to Mario Balotelli and his companions and will also lead the team for Sunday’s championship match, again against Lugano. Constantin’s decision comes after the 4-0 defeat suffered last Saturday against St. Gallen.

In January Constantin had announced in an interview with the Swiss Rts that his commitment with Sion would end in 2024. The decision would have matured after the sentence of the Federal Court of Friborg which, according to the new rules on sponsors, condemned him to pay of back taxes. See also VR fitness game partners with double amputee and Olympic hopeful Zion Clark

February 27, 2023 (change February 27, 2023 | 12:10)

