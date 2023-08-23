Dozens of people were arrested in the last hours in Argentina for participating in shop and supermarket robberies in several attacks that the Government describes as “incentivized” with a “vocation to generate conflict” and, even, links with the winner of the primary elections, the libertarian Javier Milei.

🇦🇷 | CHAOS CONTINUES IN ARGENTINA DUE TO THE WAVE OF LOOTING AND VANDALISM Argentina faces a terrible situation due to the looting and vandalism registered in recent days. The images coming out of the country are increasingly alarming and disturbing. pic.twitter.com/kKmIhnKK7D – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) August 23, 2023

Photo of a looted supermarket in Argentina

After attempts were made to loot supermarkets and other businesses between the weekend and Monday, mainly in the provinces of Mendoza (west) and Córdoba (center), at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday Similar episodes were experienced in various locations in the province of Buenos Aires.

The provincial Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, confirmed to the television channel C5N the arrest of at least 40 people for “attempted organized robbery” and denounced a “bombardment” of messages by the WhatsApp instant messaging service “inciting” these attacks.

For his part, the National Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, He had an impact early this Wednesday on the idea that the attacks “are not spontaneous”although he stressed that the Executive does not have “reliable data” on intellectual authorship and announced the creation of a unified command to investigate these facts.

Photo of one of the stores after being looted

In this way, he distanced himself from the accusations made on his social networks by the presidential spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti.who pointed to the leader of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei, as the instigator.

In a video posted on Tik Tok, Cerruti described it as an “operation armed by Javier Milei’s people” this series of attacks and robberies to shops, that “aims to generate destabilization, generate uncertainty and go against democracy”.



“If there are criminals, they will go to jail. And if there are destabilizers and coup leaders, they will have the response of the entire society that repudiates them,” he added on his account on the X social network, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich, candidate of the opposition formation Juntos por el Cambio (center-right), published a message on the same social network in which she stressed the “absence” of the national authorities, such as the president, Alberto Fernández, or the vice president, Cristina Fernández, “in the face of a tragic or disorderly situation.”

🚨 URGENT: LOOTTING IN ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 Loot yourselves in Moreno, right now. Confirmed. A clothing store (Narrow), it’s not even because of hunger. This is pure crime. pic.twitter.com/4Y4m7fI0ox — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) August 23, 2023

“ORDER IS NEEDED (sic). People are alone and no one protects them,” he wrote.

In a statement released this Tuesday, the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC) condemned the “looting attempts”, which it described as “criminal acts.”

“The delicate economic and social situation that Argentina is going through in no way justifies committing criminal acts, even more so when the motivation of many of them is not necessity, but the mere vocation to generate fear and disorder,” he said.

According to the CAC, Argentina “cannot be held hostage by small groups of misfits who, hiding behind the genuine discontent of broad swaths of the population, intend to break the law and cause chaos.”

Also this Tuesday the head of the Cabinet of Ministers and candidate for vice president in the candidacy of Sergio Massa, Agustín Rossiconfirmed that the Executive had information on eventual episodes organized by citizens with “background” since Friday.

“We don’t see a social reaction, but facts that deserve the full weight of the law to be judged,” Rossi told La Red radio.

Although for the Government these events are not a social reaction nor do they initially have a political connotation, they occur in a context of growing poverty due to the acceleration of inflation (113.4% year-on-year in July). and political tension after the primaries on August 13, which pose an uncertain scenario with a view to the presidential elections next October.

EFE