Conflict in the studio at Amici: the rivalry between Pettinelli and Cuccarini turns on Mida during the evaluations for the evening show. Here's what happened!

Anna Pettinelli And Lorella Cuccarini, two singing teachers with conflicting opinions, clash during the February 25th episode of Amici. The evaluation phase for the evening class is in full swing, and the students are constantly under examination.

Inside the renowned school of Friends, the most followed television talent show in Italy, this afternoon's episode saw the awarding of three gold jerseys, which guarantee access to the long-awaited evening show. While some had to face the disappointment of not obtaining the gold jersey and consequently access to the evening, others celebrated their success and dedication, receiving the well-deserved recognition.

Unfortunately, in addition to the happy moments, there was the elimination of a student, which made us reflect on the importance of commitment in achieving success. We're talking about the singer Maliawho after a journey of ups and downs, had to say goodbye to the dream of getting to the evening class, but received words of encouragement and support from the professors and his classmates.

On the contrary, artists like Petit And Lucia they demonstrated perseverance, commitment and talent, thus obtaining the opportunity to show their skills in the evening. However, the most salient moment of the afternoon meeting was the discussion between Anna Pettinelli and Lorella Cuccarini regarding the evaluation of He gives me. While Pettinelli expressed doubts about the singer's artistic abilities, Cuccarini vehemently defended his talent and versatility. This disagreement led to a heated debate between the two program personalities. Despite differences of opinion, in the end it was Cuccarini who made a courageous decision, awarding Midas the much coveted gold jersey and underlining his confidence in her artistic abilities.

Therefore, in the episode of February 25th it was possible to appreciate the internal dynamics of the Amici school. As we approach the key event of the program, the viewers' attention remains glued to the events of the talented participants, ready to support them until the end.