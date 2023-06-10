With the announced increase in the price of metro and bus tickets, of little more than 5% —a trifle compared to the increase in prices entrenched in the shopping cart despite the gradual reduction in inflation—, the metropolitan transport authority of New York (MTA, in its acronym in English) is not going to have a coat of paint, which would do so well for the often grim suburban to wash his face.

To the deficit caused by the pandemic, which massively reduced the volume of users even months after the emergency ended, is added the fact that New York is a dysfunctional and, to put it clearly, chaotic transportation system. The metro network is manually operated, with train drivers who warn of frequent incidents over the public address system and with random circulation, which skips stations on a daily basis. On land, the slowest bus fleet in the US operates, with an average speed of eight miles per hour (not even 13 km/h). That’s not to mention the periphery, like some neighborhood in Queens, where only one bus arrives every hour, if there are no delays.

The announced increase proposal, from 2.75 to 2.90 dollars a ticket, will come into force at the beginning of September. But the MTA has already adopted surgical measures, such as the most radical increase in the ferry ticket, vital to cross to Manhattan from Queens or Brooklyn and vice versa, and which in the fall went from $2.75 to four per trip. Add the existence of the Staten Island Ferry, a free service that runs 24 hours every day of the year, to complete the bottomless pit picture of the system.

In a country where state intervention (the federal government) is anathema, the health of New York’s transportation system depends precisely on aid from Washington. The last annual financial plan, from July 2022, found a recurring structural deficit of 2,500 million dollars, covered by federal aid until 2024. By 2025, the black hole could reach 3,000 million, according to an internal audit.

The dire state of the MTA’s finances is partly explained by the pandemic, when, in the wake of precipitous ridership declines, it froze biennial fare and toll increases begun in 2010. When it passed its 2023 budget last year , with the 5.5% increase in rates, the objective was to plug a gap created by the persistent reduction in the volume of users. Alternative forms of transportation, such as the bicycle or the skateboard, seduced many New Yorkers during the health crisis, while teleworking emptied a large part of the offices in Manhattan. The occupancy level of commercial buildings is far from what it was before 2020 and, consequently, the use of public transport has not recovered.

From the nightmare of moving around New York —which has at least one advantage: being the most walkable city in the US— worth an anecdote about the bus network. One Saturday in May, in the middle of the afternoon, a service on line 7, which links lower Manhattan with Harlem, was stopped on Sixth Avenue by numerous fire trucks, which were attending to an incident. On board the bus were two women. Overcome the clot of cars, more than an hour later, the driver asked the passengers what their destination was and started like a soul that carries the devil, depositing the travelers at their respective stops and turning around the race to reduce passengers from the ones he had skipped. Two weeks later, on the same line, the bus spent one hour and 45 minutes on the same route.

