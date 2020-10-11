President Donald Trump delivers a speech on the balcony of the White House to his supporters. Erin Scott / POOL / EFE

President Donald Trump resumed the election campaign this Saturday, a week after announcing his positive for a potentially fatal disease and after nine days in prison that he wanted to compensate, under the effects of a steroid treatment, with a more than disconcerting offensive of videos and media interventions. A coronavirus outbreak in the White House has already affected more than 30 people and has drained the West Wing of life and filled with anxiety. The next presidential debate has been canceled. The Democratic Majority Leader in the Lower House, Nancy Pelosi, has started the process to allow the impeachment of the president on mental and physical health issues. The Senate is preparing to start the historic hearings for confirmation in extremis of a change in the Supreme Court that can change the course of social progress in the country.

In Congress, Trump’s erratic messages encyst a blockage in the processing of a new rescue package necessary to mitigate the effects of the country’s largest economic collapse since the Great Depression. The FBI aborts a plot of armed militiamen to kidnap the governor of Michigan and promote a “civil war.” The country continues to be mercilessly battered by a pandemic that has already killed more than 214,000 Americans, which continues to grow in 40 states and claim nearly a thousand lives every day. The two parties are preparing for an eventual emergency that would unleash if a tight count leads to a contest of the result. This is how the citizens of the first world power are heading to elections that their leaders, faced in almost everything else, agree to qualify as the most important of their lives.

Not even the most fanciful screenwriter could have imagined the chaos that has gripped American politics three weeks before the elections. In a, at least, controversial use of the White House for a campaign event, before knowing the medical report that declared him not contagious, Donald Trump received this Saturday a group of followers, mostly African-American and Latino, precisely the groups hardest hit by the pandemic, to which he went without a mask from a balcony. “The left’s war on the police hurts no one more than African Americans,” the president told them, delving into the debate on racial justice unleashed in the country following the death in late May of George Floyd at the hands of the policeman.

Until this Saturday, the president had not been seen in public since he returned to the White House on Monday, after being discharged from the hospital where he entered three days earlier due to complications with the covid. Frustrated by the prospect of re-election that eludes him, Trump wanted to stay active in the public sphere with furious tweeting, a video in which he spoke of the disease as “a blessing from God” and a series of telephone interviews in the media. related.

On Thursday, contrary to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Prevention, amid a total lack of transparency about its evolution and to the amazement of the medical community at the risk that it could entail for the patient himself and for others, the A White House doctor announced that Trump, 74, could “return to his public commitments” on Saturday. On the same Thursday night, the president telephoned Sean Hannity, his great Fox News fan, and announced that he intended to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday and another in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

A change of plans transpired on Friday afternoon: the rally in Florida would take place on Monday, and on Saturday the event would be held at the White House. Earlier, on the same Friday night, he would undergo a videoconference “medical exam” with a “Fox doctor” on the Tucker Carlson program.

In his television interviews, one of which lasted 55 minutes, he left many pearls. On the Democrats’ environmental plans, he said: “They literally want to tear down buildings and rebuild them with tiny windows, so you can’t see the light.” He assured that California, governed by the Democrats, is going to have to ration water “because they send millions of gallons of water to the sea, to the Pacific, because they want to take care of certain tiny fish that are not doing very well without water.” He came to pressure the attorney general, his faithful William Barr, to indict his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, and former President Barack Obama for something he defined as “the most serious political crime in the history of the country.” He also said: “I am back because I am a perfect physical specimen and I am extremely young.”

After testing positive for covid, according to his doctors, he was administered several drugs, some still experimental. From Regeneron’s cocktail of antibodies, of which he promised to provide “hundreds of thousands of doses” free to citizens, to the controversial remdesivir. Also dexamethasone, which the president explained on Fox Thursday that he was still taking, a steroid whose most common side effects include “anxiety,” “agitation,” “mood swings” and “irritability.”

On Friday, the president continued his blitzkrieg media. He intervened for no less than two hours in a radio program, in which he warned Iran: “If you screw us [sic]If you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before ”. At night, Fox made the Show of the medical examination and issued an interview, which he claimed to have recorded the same day, in which Trump said that he was already “drug-free.”

Trump’s behavior led Democrats on Friday to promote a legislative initiative, with little chance of success, aimed at developing a protocol that allows the application of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. The norm regulates the transfer of power in the event of the death, resignation or incapacity of the president. “This is not about President Trump. He will submit to the judgment of the voters, but he shows us the need to create a procedure for future presidents, “said Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democratic majority in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, the president and his media acolytes continue to warn, without basis, that the elections are going to be rigged and that the vote by mail, which is expected to favor the Democrats, is not reliable. The president, in an unusual way, has repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful handover of power if the Democrats win. This same week, the FBI aborted a plot by armed militiamen who planned to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan, strongly criticized by Trump for his measures to curb the pandemic, as well as for attacking the State Capitol and promoting a “civil war.” The operation underscores the real dangers of the unprecedented tension that has gripped the campaign. The legal teams of both parties are preparing for an uncharted territory: the one of the crisis that could be unleashed if a tight result prevents proclaiming a winner on election night.

