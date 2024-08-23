J-POP Manga announced the imminent arrival of the first volume of Chaos Gamedebut work of Daiki YamazakiIt will be possible to purchase it in all comic book shops, bookstores and online stores starting from from next August 28th at the price of €7.50The work will be serialized at bimonthly frequency.

A new supernatural thriller series from the winner of the Four Seasons Grand Prize

During an investigation into collusion between politics and the mafia, a journalist finds herself implicated in a much more dangerous investigation that has to do with paranormal and occult phenomena marked by strange symbols. She will soon realize that she is personally involved in the mystery as a pawn in a much bigger game…

Ran Suzuki, a journalist thirsty for justice, obtains evidence linking a politician to the underworld. But “something” even more dangerous than organized crime begins to hunt her…

Chaos Game It is the first serialized work of Daiki Yamazakithe winning mangaka of the Four Seasons Grand Prize of the winter contest 2020 organized by the magazine Afternoon.

Since the first chapters, the series has been welcomed with enthusiasm on X and is among the reading recommendations of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man. A novel that promises to be full of action and twists, to be read with bated breath!

Chaos Game 1

by Daiki Yamazaki

Volume 1 – Ongoing Series

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback with dust jacket

Pages – 192, B/W + Col.

Price – €7.50

Released every two months