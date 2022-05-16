The tunnel could not be manned due to two sick staff members scheduled to supervise this morning. Rijkswaterstaat therefore decided early this morning to close the entire tunnel.

According to the road manager, there were no other personnel who could operate the tunnel at the 10,000-employee Rijkswaterstaat. “We always want to have supervision in the tunnel,” explains Rijkswaterstaat spokesman Debby van Slegtenhorst. Otherwise, according to Rijkswaterstaat, this poses a risk. Other supervisors or road authorities could not just take over the tasks of those two tunnel managers, she emphasizes. “Because that’s just another job.”

The result was that one of the most important traffic arteries in the Netherlands was closed. According to the ANWB, there was immediately a long traffic jam and with it a busy morning rush hour in South Holland. President of Transport and Logistics Netherlands Elisabeth Post reacts shocked to the shutdown. ,,If two people are sick and our country is fixed, then we have not organized it well.” According to her, ‘we live in a very strange country’ and she says it also gives her ‘tummy ache’. According to her, the closure has consequences for the entire transport chain. For example, the transport of flowers to Hoek van Holland is delayed. See also Another machado of the Cavaliers of Ricky Rubio: victory against Chicago

At half past six this morning, Rijkswaterstaat decided to close the entire Kethel tunnel in both directions due to staff shortages. The tunnel from Rotterdam to The Hague is now open again. Traffic from The Hague to Rotterdam is still affected. In that direction, the tunnel will remain closed until 9 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted in both directions via the A13 and A20. The delay is said to have risen to more than half an hour on the A15 and A4, the ANWB reports on Twitter.

Monitoring in the tunnels is important to guarantee safety, says Rijkswaterstaat Traffic Information. Let the service know that it is working hard on a solution. Rijkswaterstaat assumes that the staff shortage due to illness is a one-off incident and does not foresee that the tunnel will have to be closed more often for this reason.

