The clash with Perez

Charles Leclerc he finished the Mexican Grand Prix on the third step of the podium. For the Monegasque from Ferrari it was certainly a good one redemption after the disqualification received in Austin, at the end of a race in which – thanks to a disastrous strategy – the #16 from Maranello had fallen from first to sixth position. The race held on Sunday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was also the 11th consecutive in Leclerc’s career in which the 1997 class started from pole position without then being able to pass the checkered flag first. A sort of curse that now seems to persecute the talent of the Principality.

In some ways, however, Leclerc can consider himself more than satisfied for having even managed to reach the checkered flag. His contact at the start with the Red Bull of local idol Sergio Perez, in fact, risked immediately putting an end to the Ferrari driver’s race as well as that of Checo. The Cavallino standard bearer instead got away ‘only’ with a evident damage to the left flap of the front wing, which then flew away after a few rounds. Paradoxically, however, Leclerc’s SF-23 appeared more competitive in the first half of the race, when it was damaged, than after the red flag, when the mechanics were able to completely replace the entire wing.

How much cargo lost

“We broke part of the front wing in Turn 1 and then on the radio they told me we were 10 or 15 points short – Leclerc revealed in the press conference after the race – mto be honest, I managed to get around the problem and I wasn’t that bad. So that was good. Certain, it’s never ideal to lose so many downforce points in Turn 1, but that’s how it went. From then on we managed to have a good race, but obviously it compromised our Grand Prix a bit“.

Finally, Leclerc also replied to those who asked him if, paradoxically, having found himself with the car ‘healthy’ again after half the race did not make him lose the feeling he had acquired: “I’m pretty sure the car was better with the full front wing than when we had half – he joked – However I don’t know if the car was completely ok. When I saw Checo with his rear wheel touching my front wheel, I thought: ‘Okay, it’s over for me’. Then I continued for two or three bends and I wasn’t too bad. Everything wasn’t perfect, but I still managed to finish the race. After the red flag we were able to fix the wing, but there may have been other small damages on the car“, concluded the Monegasque.