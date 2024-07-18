CSM: ‘Natoli case’ explodes, secular leaves discipline

A private conversation with the civil judge of Catania Maria Fascetto Sivillo, against whom a disciplinary proceeding is underway. This has caused the ‘case’ to explode at the CSM concerning the laywoman, elected on the FdI quota and fellow citizen of the president of the Senate Ignazio The Russian, Rosanna Natoli. During the closed-door hearing last Tuesday of the ‘tribunal of the robes’ – called to decide on the request to revoke the precautionary disciplinary measure of suspension ordered against the Catania judge – Fascetto Sivillo and his lawyer Carlo Taormina, as far as we know, spoke about the conversation in question, recorded, handing over a USB stick and the transcript – approximately 130 pages – of the recording.

The Presidency Committee of the CSM has therefore decided to inform the Rome prosecutor’s office, while the lay Natoli has submitted her resignation from the disciplinary section of the Council.

CSM: AreaDg, these are the lay people to whom autonomy protection is entrusted?

“I read the news about the ill-advised associations of a lay councilor, a disciplinary judge, with an accused fellow citizen of hers. Are these the lay people to whom politics entrusts the protection of the autonomy of the judiciary?”. This is what the secretary of AreaDg, Giovanni Zaccaro, asks, commenting on the case that exploded at the CSM and which involves a lay councilor.

“Episodes like these – underlines the secretary of the association that brings together progressive judges – demonstrate how dangerous it is to create a high disciplinary court for magistrates and to strengthen the presence of politics in the CSM”.