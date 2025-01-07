Joan Laporta loves the grand populist gesture, but he also has a touch of humor. Before his second election as club president of FC Barcelona, ​​the now 62-year-old rented a house facade near the Bernabéu Stadium to kick off the election campaign, within sight of the home of Barça’s great rival Real Madrid. He spread out a huge banner there: “Ganas de volver a veros,” it read, in German: “Fancy seeing you again.”