In the most spied on house in Italy, this time they clashed Battaglia and Anita, exchanging inelegant and very heavy words. Surely, it is certainly not a good period for the actress.

After the breakup with Giuseppe Garibaldi, the bartender’s statements soon arrived which brought to light the probable true nature of their relationship. Beatrice, no longer able to support Giuseppe’s constant accusations, decided to close.

This led her to feel very ill to the point of feeling completely disconcerted. Her strong illness soon led her to a long and intense outburst with Mughini, to whom she confided that she needed to stay.

Chaos at Big Brother, Beatrice Luzzi at the poison: “After this you’re done forever”

For a long time, inside the house, Anita Olivieri has often shown that she has no point in common with the thought of Beatrice Luzzi, which he actually considers rude. In fact, especially in her last period, the actress is isolated.

There certainly isn’t much chemistry between the actress and the other contestants, but what happened at the make-up station exceeded all limits. Beatrice, you would have joined your roommate at the station to talk.

But, apparently, something didn’t go right, causing the situation to seriously degenerate. The discussion soon heated up when Anita said: “How many votes do you get continuously?” And Beatrice he immediately responded: “That’s because it’s very easy to vote for me”.

The young woman then continued: “A person like you is not there‘I have never met and I hope not to know her outside”. Then unleashing the actress’s nervousness: “Anitayou are truly evil, you’re bad, you’re very bad…”.

Subsequently, the key point was touched when Anita accused Beatrice of constantly criticizing the food prepared by the other housemates, but eating everything anyway: “Getting up and saying ‘this stuff doesn’t taste like anything’, but you always eat the things they cook for you.”

But obviously, the actress did not accept this kind of accusation: “Look, this is a great favor, because I’ve never had parallel lunches. Then I don’t think so, they always say my lunches are tasteless. And in any case be very calm with words, becauseAnd you’re really exaggerating with the words”.

Surely, the two can’t stand each other, and certainly neither of them does anything to improve the situation. But in the meantime, Paolo Massella wanted to invite the actress to conclude these episodes. But in the public, some began to no longer tolerate this situation: “And I was also very annoyed by the attitude of the butcher who continues to say enough to Beatrice and Grecia and obviously doesn’t say anything to his friend Anita while talking rubbish.”