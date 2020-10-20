Laschet, Merz and Röttgen argue about the CDU chairmanship. But the audience seems to be indifferent. A new survey gives impetus to a mind game.

On Saturday (October 17th) the struggle for the CDU top officially started – with a “Triell” between Laschet, Merz and Röttgen.

officially started – with a “Triell” between Laschet, Merz and Röttgen. But a recently conducted survey leaves everyone three contenders stand in the rain. Instead, two other politicians are in focus.

stand in the rain. Instead, two other politicians are in focus. There is also a dispute over the CDU party congress in December. How Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s successor will be chosen seems open again.

Update from October 19, 2020: The CDU is still in the middle of a snail race around the Party presidency: Another poll has another small disaster for them Candidates Friedrich Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen surrender (see first report). Now the respondents’ favorite chancellor, Markus Söder (CSU) criticized the sister party – and indirectly urged them to reschedule the nomination process.

Although Söder emphasized on Monday after a switch from the CSU board in Nuremberg: “The CDU alone decides whether to hold a party congress or not.” CSU But he added: “We have decided, very clearly, that we do not consider a gathering of 1000 people to be justifiable at the moment.”

Söder underlined: “We would not have done it – or we did not do it.” He gave two reasons for this: that increasing infection rates and the Role model in the fight against Corona. In order to maintain the motivation and the participation of the population, it is important “that there are no special rights and privileges for parties or for politicians”. Everyone should follow the same rules. “And I cannot imagine that we will approve another event with 1000 people.” But there may be other possible forms, a postal vote or something similar.

Another way out would be one Postponement of the party leader freestyle. Possibly with consequences for the selection of the Union parties for the candidacy for chancellor. That he had this in mind in his Corona policy threw on Monday Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch Söder before. “His politics always have the candidate for chancellor in view, which is irresponsible in this situation.” Söder drives “a new pig through the village every day”.

CDU chairmanship: next survey disaster for Merz and Co. – result strengthens piquant mind game about Söder

Three candidates – and no favorite: Norbert Röttgen, Friedrich Merz and Armin Laschet (from left) in Berlin on Saturday. © Michael Kappeler / AFP

First report: Berlin – The three of them met on Saturday CDU chancellor candidate posed a direct “triell” for the first time. Who the Christian Democratic base found most convincing is still open – but one that was published over the weekend survey provides new knowledge about the starting position. Ironically, it gives a special model that was debated in summer. And is to be assessed as the next small punishment for the three candidates …

Merz, Laschet, Röttgen – the survey provides completely different favorites for the CDU chairmanship

So would have Health Minister Jens Spahn According to the survey, the citizens have good cards as CDU chairman, but less good as a candidate for chancellor of the Union. In the survey of the Kantar Institute for the Funke media group 22 percent said they were most likely to trust Spahn to become a good CDU leader.

However, the 40-year-old does not even apply for the party chairmanship, but instead joins the party Team with NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet * on – if Laschet wins, Spahn will become deputy party leader. For the “real” opponents, it looks a lot darker, although Spahn has recently come under fire.

Chancellor question: Merz and Co. still well behind Söder – is the “Crown Prince” model coming?

19 percent trusted in the survey Ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz * Most likely to be a good CDU chairman, 17 percent said Lash and 8 percent den Foreign politician Norbert Röttgen. * According to the previous plans, the successor to party chairman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is to be elected on December 4th at the CDU federal party conference in Stuttgart, which has been shortened to one day due to the corona crisis.

It looks similarly bad for Laschet, Merz and Röttgen on the question of which Union politician is trusted to become a good Federal Chancellor. Here lies in the Kantar poll CSU boss Markus Söder with 34 percent ahead, although the Bavarian Prime Minister repeatedly emphasizes that his place is in Bavaria. Merz only got 12 percent, Spahn 8, Laschet 7 and Röttgen 5 percent. The SPD acknowledged the situation with ridicule.

The competition between Messrs. Laschet, Merz and Röttgen shows again and again that most of the Union would like Spahn as party leader and Söder as candidate for chancellor.

And then Merkel is also there + Kramp-Karrenbauer acting chairwoman 😗 – Ralf Stegner (@Ralf_Stegner) October 18, 2020

Even in the face of such polls, had a summer other suggestion made the rounds: Spahn could become party leader and Söder could leave the chancellorship, was speculated at the time. An idea that would be in line with current survey results. However, both Spahn and Söder would have to leave their previous plans for this constellation. Some companions do not rule this out for Söder.

CDU is looking for the party leader: Presidium rebels against previous plans – “politically not to mediate”

Another problem could be for the CDU Party congress where the new boss is to be chosen. Within the party, given the high number of corona infections, there are doubts about the presence format for the federal party conference in December. “Politically, it cannot be conveyed that we are meeting for a party congress while the rest of the country has to stay at home,” he quotes Handelsblatt one Member of the party presidium.

According to information from dpa give it to him CDU board Voices, the one parallel choice at ten or more locations in Germany think possible, while the party leadership could meet the candidates in one place. The application speeches would then have to be sent by video conference can be seen live at the other locations. At the same time, there are concerns as to whether such a procedure can be legally secure.

CDU party congress to choose new boss – digitally or in the stadium?

According to information from Handelsblatt from the Presidium and Board of Directors, it is currently considered a realistic variant, To hold party conference digitally and to determine the new party chairman and board by postal vote. Röttgen last had in an interview with the portal web.de about a meeting in one Stadion mused.

In the planning for the Party congress in Stuttgart was last recorded. By the end of the month, the party leadership wants to decide whether, when, where and how the election of a new chairman can be organized. The CDU party congress consists of 1001 delegates.