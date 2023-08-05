EAn action by two internet stars in New York led to chaos involving thousands of people and a large-scale police operation. According to US media reports, the two Internet stars Kai Cenat and Fanum, who have millions of fans on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, had promised to distribute gifts such as game consoles or computers on Friday afternoon (local time) on Union Square in the middle of Manhattan.

Even before the announced start time, hundreds and eventually thousands of mainly younger people gathered on the square. When the action did not start as planned, according to the police, many people began to stop traffic and throw objects. The police reacted with a large-scale operation to the action, which had not been reported in accordance with the rules in advance, and was finally able to calm the situation down again. Around 65 people were arrested.

Mayor Eric Adams thanked the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for bringing the situation under control so quickly. “I want our streets to be full of life and joy. But they must be sure. That’s the most important thing.” Details about possible injuries were not initially given. Internet star Cenat was taken out of the crowd and questioned, the NYPD said. He’s facing charges.