Paradoxes are the only way to understand an increasingly chaotic and bland world

Words fail. Paradoxes abound. Paradoxes, Confucius said, are a bad government program. The world is overflowing with paradoxes that are entangled with other paradoxes, forming proliferating networks that make it even more incomprehensible. We should avoid simplifications when we think of an increasingly chaotic and anodized state of affairs.