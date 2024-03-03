Chain resignations

It begins to claim its first internal victims Alpine's shocking start to the season, which in Bahrain turned out to be the bottom of the entire Circus grid. As reported by the site RacingNews365 in fact the Renault-owned team's disastrous approach to this season has led to resignation of two of the most important figuresat a technical level, of the internal organizational chart of the Enstone team: those who left their respective positions were the technical director Matt Harman and the head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer.

Both handed in their resignations a few weeks ago and are currently serving the notice periods stipulated in their contracts. Abandonment should become effective in April. Their decision therefore dates back to before the launch of the – for the moment – ​​disastrous A524. This shakeup is the latest one four years of nightmare for the French team, which began with the farewell of former team principal Cyril Abiteboul at the end of the 2020 season.

Four years of nightmare

After him, in no particular order, they left the stable – or were ousted from it – Alain Prostwho was a kind of special consultant, Laurent Rossifired from the role of CEO, Pat Frytechnical director in charge before Harman, the former team principal and sporting director Otmar Szafnauer And Alan Permane and well Davide Brivioreturned to MotoGP to manage the Trackhouse team.

A situation of total and prolonged chaos which understandably cannot leave the two pilots calm, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. After yesterday's nightmare race, the two still tried to profess calm. However, it is difficult to imagine that they can tolerate such a situation for long.