Chaos breaks out after 4 Restaurants, one of the contestants, Ekla is forced to close her social pages due to the insults and threats received after the show

It has been on the air for several years now Sky in the well-known cooking program presented by Alessandro Borghese. In every episode, 4 chefs, or restaurant owners, compete with cutlery and pots, to establish who, among them, is the best in category. The program is set in different Italian cities, and each episode, Alessandro chooses a specific theme. All the restaurateurs evaluate the cuisine of the other competitors and assign a vote to each category, from 0 to 10. But, in the episode set in Mantua, something happened in the ninth season of the series that affected everyday life. In fact, a restaurateur Ekla Vasconiwas targeted after the episode and her profile on Tripadvisor it was closed due to the insults it received afterwards “4 Restaurants”

4 restaurants

Alessandro Borghese continues his journey around Italy, and beyond, to discover the best restaurants of contemporary and traditional cuisine. In each city, Alessandro chooses a category of restaurants to examine. The four restaurateurs, after having eaten in the other restaurants, evaluate their culinary experience with a vote, which goes from the service, to the menu, up to the bill. The participants in the episode set in Mantua are Joseph Magdalene Of “Raw material”, Leonardo Cuzzi Of “Osteria al Gallo”, Sciko Saccani Of “Pumpkin Yellow” And Ekla Vasconi Of “Rigoletto”.

The challenge begins in the club Josephand immediately Ekla she proves to be a very meticulous and precise participant. After hosting the other restaurateurs, the challenge proceeds in the restaurant ScikoWhere Ekla gives very low scores and comments very highly direct both the service and the menu. Even in the restaurant LeonardoEkla doesn't miss any detail, and even on this occasion, the restaurateur's votes are low, even assigning one 0 to the category special.

Ekla at 4 Restaurants

After the episode, what do you see? Joseph winner e Ekla in second place, followed by Sciko and Leonardo, social media goes wild against the woman. An avalanche of negative comments and insults aimed at Ekla and beyond. The woman was forced to close your social profiles because of the insults received afterwards “4 Restaurants”.

Also Tripadvisor has temporarily closed the section of comments of the page “The Rigoletto”. Most of the comments related to the woman's television experience and not to her meal at her restaurant. The other restaurateurs they sided with Ekla saying:

“There is no hatred between us, you are exaggerating”

4 Restaurants Ekla is targeted on social media

Ekla explains that what was seen on television is only part of the hours of recording made and is therefore decontextualised. The woman does not deny having a severe character and He says:

“I am very strict, with myself and with others. I would have given myself a 0 too, in certain situations: when I made a mistake in bringing the cutlery to Alessandro Borghese's table, for example.”

The woman was hit hard by participating in “4 restaurants”but despite everything, he says he would repeat this one experience.