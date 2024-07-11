ANDChaos broke out this Wednesday, July 10, at Bank of America Stadium. Not only did some Uruguayan players come to blows with Colombian fans, but in another part of the stadium it was possible to see that there was another fight between Colombian fans and Uruguayan leaders.

In a video shared on social media it could be seen that A group of Uruguayan leaders entered into a dispute with the fans reacting to the Colombians’ celebrations.

From one moment to another, One of the leaders threw a glass of ice towards the fans, heating up the situation.. Then, some figures such as Ignacio Alonso and Matías Pérez –unsuccessfully– tried to calm the situation.

Then, a Colombian reacted and tried to climb onto the platform where the leaders were, and he started to attack Carlos Manta, a member of the AUF Executive Committee. They continued to throw objects such as glasses at the fans.

Apparently, one of these objects fell on a minor. In the background, voices can be heard urging Colombian fans to leave the stadium and avoid further confrontations.

Conmebol ‘strongly condemns’ violence

In light of the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the sporting match between Colombia and Uruguay, The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) “strongly condemned” in a statement “the acts of violence in football.”

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on or off the pitch,” said Conmebol in a statement.

Conmebol strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football (…) We invite everyone in the days that remain to pour all their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party.

It is worth remembering that, at another time, Darwin Núñez, Ronald Araújo and José María Giménez, among other Uruguayan players, climbed into the stands to fight with Colombian fans.

Giménez later said on television that the families of the Celeste players in the stands were “in danger” due to the actions of some Colombian fans.

Before the fight with the fans and after the match had ended, a violent brawl broke out between players from both teams in the centre of the pitch.

*With information from EFE