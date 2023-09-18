The development team of Chants of Shinar revealed a new update which is available from today and deals with improving various elements of the puzzle adventure. The information was shared via Steam.

The team explains that the current patch improves some translations in the game’s galleries, as well as fixes some bugs such as save data corruption when writing an @ in rune annotations. The frame rate was also limited to 540 FPS so as to resolve potential technical problems.

Furthermore, the Esc key now it allows you to exit various menus, such as view zooms, dialogues and more. The stairs in the silver mine are now made of iron which makes them more visible. Additionally, a graduated ruler with a zoom view has been added to the second alchemists’ laboratory. The radar can also be shown by pressing the left or right shift key. Finally, new conditions have been included to unlock the “I did it” achievement.