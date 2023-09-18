The development team of Chants of Shinar revealed a new update which is available from today and deals with improving various elements of the puzzle adventure. The information was shared via Steam.
The team explains that the current patch improves some translations in the game’s galleries, as well as fixes some bugs such as save data corruption when writing an @ in rune annotations. The frame rate was also limited to 540 FPS so as to resolve potential technical problems.
Furthermore, the Esc key now it allows you to exit various menus, such as view zooms, dialogues and more. The stairs in the silver mine are now made of iron which makes them more visible. Additionally, a graduated ruler with a zoom view has been added to the second alchemists’ laboratory. The radar can also be shown by pressing the left or right shift key. Finally, new conditions have been included to unlock the “I did it” achievement.
Our review of Chants of Sennaar
We also offered you our review of Chants of Sennaar, in which we explained the many positive points and the few negative points of the game.
“Chants of Sennaar is an original production full of excellent ideas, artistically very valid and solid in its gameplay. Net of some perhaps excessively cryptic sections and a sometimes very strong sense of disorientation, especially when you have moved away from the base of the Tower, Rundisc has created a work with highly distinctive and well-characterized features, with an important underlying message: the edifice of language is erected on the changing foundations of humanity and accessing its depths and mysteries is essential for telling stories, discovering truths, but also manipulating and overpowering the members of our communities. This underlying ambiguity is the beating heart of Chants of Sennaar.”
#Chants #Sennaar #patch #improves #game #limits #FPS
Leave a Reply