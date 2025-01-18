The week has been very complicated for him Sevilla FC and specifically for his player Kike Salasinvolved in an alleged betting rigging in which the defender would have forced yellow cards to benefit third parties in his close circle. Everything is under investigation, but the player has difficult weeks ahead based on what he experienced this Saturday in Montilivi. And that Sevilla achieved a brilliant victory over the Girona by 1-2.

Kike Salas was a substitute to the detriment of Pedrosa, who occupied the left lane of the defense. It was in the second half when the man from Morón jumped onto the grass, being scolded by a group of Girona fans who sang to him ironically. “yellow, oe, yellow, oe”.

He Sevilla FC wanted to protect the footballer by putting the presumption of innocence and the coach himself first, Garcia Pimientaassured in the preview of the clash in Montilivi that Kike Salas “is calm, he has trained well all week and if we need him, he will be able to play.”

In fact, the youth player played the last twenty minutes of the game, with his usual personality and without wrinkles despite those chants he received from the Catalan fans in Montilivi. «I know him very well, since he was very little he has been in our quarry. He has surprised everyone, he is a normal boy, a well-structured family. I’ve seen him well during the week. He doesn’t show his feelings much, because he is a shy boy. It will continue well, I imagine,” he said. Pablo Blancodirector of the Nervionense quarry, this Saturday on the DAZN cameras.