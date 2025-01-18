The fans show their dissatisfaction with the transfer policy of the green and white directors and the poor performance of the team



01/18/2025



Updated at 6:53 p.m.





He Betis received the Alavés in it Villamarin to start the second round of the league and its fans did not overlook the bad image of the team in its last games, losing to bottom team Valladolid (1-0) and eliminated in the Cup with a terrible performance against FC Barcelona (5-1 ). The objectives of the season are faltering and the stands have spoken this Saturday.

Just when the teams came out onto the field, Villamarín displayed their criticism through different chants that could be heard clearly against the green and white rectors. “Director’s resignation” and “Haro jumps onto the field and scores a goal” were some of the complaints that were heard especially from the Gol Sur area.

Nor were the footballers spared from criticism, the object of the respectable whistles in those preludes to the clash against Alavés at the Benito Villamarín.

“We’re up to h…..” was the chant that resonated most in a Villamarín team that, on the other hand, did not at any time address its coach, Manuel Pellegrini.