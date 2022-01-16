Chantal Janzen has nothing good to say on Instagram for the parties and people who “apparently had known about the sickening practices at The Voice for about ten years, kept them silent and covered them up”. The presenter believes that it has been ruined for all employees who work with heart and soul on the program, but were not aware of this.











“To the parties and to the people who apparently knew about the sickening practices at The Voice for about ten years, kept them silent and covered up, but now react in the press with ‘we are very shocked’: let Please leave these words for the victims,” Janzen begins her plea. ,,Yes, I have only been presenting this for two years and I have just read in the press that I ‘can’t really say anything about it yet’: No, it turns out that I do not know a lot about this program.”

Janzen calls it ‘outrageous, sad and frustrating’ and wants it to be clear what it really is and what happened. “Now turn that cover up and put the truth on the table.” In her eyes, there is only one order: “The victims and their families, and then nothing comes for a long time, and then all the employees and victims come somewhere, THEY are really shocked.”

Yesterday, RTL and producer ITV announced that they would not broadcast The Voice of Holland for the time being, because allegations of sexually transgressive behavior and abuse of power have come in. Band leader Jeroen Rietbergen confessed his involvement and resigned immediately.

There will be an episode of the BOOS program on Thursday in which the allegations are discussed in detail. The woman who filed a complaint against jury member Ali B is also known to the makers of the program. Since the spring, Tim Hofman and his BOOS colleagues have been investigating inappropriate behavior within The Voice and similar other programs.

© ANP Kippa

