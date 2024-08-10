After years of deluding the poor man, Channing Tatum With the false promise of a Gambit movie starring himself that never came out, we finally got to see him wear the X-Men wizard costume with all the joy in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Channing TatumGambit actor is in talks with Marvel Studios to do a project with the character, but he says it’s entirely up to the studio and Disney whether it comes out or not.

Fans are delighted with what they saw in Deadpool and Wolverinesince the character design and characteristic Cajun accent were great successes in the adaptation of this hero.

In our opinion, it is a character that undoubtedly deserves its space on the big screen, and after the great box office success of Deadpool and Wolverinethe Marvel Studios film belonging to a saga that at one point was in the same point as Gambit: on the verge of being cancelled and trying to revive it thanks to a man who loves the character (Ryan Reynolds and in this case Channing Tatum).

Who is Gambit in the Marvel Universe? And why is Channing Tatum so interested?

Remy LeBeau, alias Gambit, is a superhero who is part of the group of mutants known as the X-Men. His powers are to create and manipulate pure kinetic energy to move things at will, throw cards to attack enemies, hand-to-hand combat, use of the weapon known as “bō”, etc.

Gambit is an American character who speaks French, this is because he was taken to the patriarch of a French thieves’ guild to become part of it, where he learned and mastered the language.

Just like Ryan Reynolds The same thing happens with Deadpool Channing Tatum And Gambit, pure love for the character; for a few years now the actor has been insisting to Marvel Studios executives every chance he gets to do a superhero project, however the studio did nothing but delay thinking about it for a long time. Now, after several years, this character has finally made it to the big screen.

