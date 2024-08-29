Channing Tatum (Alabama, 44 years old) and Jenna Dewan (Connecticut, 43 years old) met dancing in 2006. It was during the filming of the movie Step Upwhere both ended up falling in love just like the protagonists they played. They married in 2009, had their daughter Everly in 2013, and everything seemed to be going smoothly. “I still feel more or less the same way I have felt every day since I met her, and that is almost perfect,” the actor told the magazine. People shortly after the wedding. But things began to go wrong in 2017, when suspicions of separation arose after both attended several events alone. On April 2, 2018, they themselves confirmed the breakup in a statement: “We fell deeply in love many years ago and have lived a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed in terms of how much we love each other, but love is a beautiful adventure that takes us on different paths now.” Dewan filed for divorce months later and everything seemed to indicate that it would be amicable. The six years that have passed since then, and the many confrontations they have had and continue to have in court, prove that this is not the case.

The latest dispute was made known this Wednesday, August 28, thanks to some court documents obtained by People. The main problem now is the profits Tatum made thanks to the lucrative franchise Magic Mikeproduced and starring himself in the role of a charismatic stripper. Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh co-financed the first film in the series with $7 million and it became a box office hit, grossing $167 million worldwide. Now Dewan’s lawyers claim her ex-husband is “attempting to blur the lines” around the intellectual property of Magic Mikewhich, according to them, developed during their relationship with the actress [las dos primeras películas son de 2012 y 2015, mientras que la última es de 2023] and was co-financed with marital funds. Tatum’s legal team, on the other hand, already argued last May that he has never hidden finances or denied Dewan “her share of the joint assets or income.”

On August 16, Dewan requested that Tatum’s legal team be dismissed for conflict of interest due to their involvement in business transactions involving Tatum’s intellectual property. Magic MikeThey counterattacked, claiming it was a “delaying tactic” to prolong the divorce. On Wednesday, the actress’s legal team filed new documents accusing Tatum of using “every trick possible to prevent this case from going through.” [el de su parte del pastel de Magic Mike] Tatum’s attorneys, meanwhile, call Dewan’s latest court filing “solely designed to delay the upcoming trial,” according to the filing. PeopleThe actor’s legal team also claims that since the divorce petition was filed in October 2018, he “has made exhaustive efforts to resolve all issues in this matter without resorting to litigation.” “He has submitted countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, had his attorneys prepare numerous drafts of a proposed judgment, and attempted to resolve the issues directly,” they add. So far, neither has been successful.

From left to right: Matt Bomer, Channing Tatum, Adam Rodriguez and Joe Manganiello in a scene from the 2012 film ‘Magic Mike’. Claudette Barius (LFI/Photoshot)

In addition to three films, the plot of Magic Mike gave rise in 2021 to a reality show from Prime Video, Finding Magic Mike, which consisted of finding the right man to perform on the stage of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas – a show conceived and directed by Tatum since 2017 – and, in the process, take home a juicy prize of $100,000. Dewan has already criticized in the past that her ex-partner transferred a part of the profits of everything that entails the franchise of Magic Mike to a third-party entity without his knowledge, but Tatum denies this.

While their lawyers are fighting in court and the divorce is dragging on, both have rebuilt their lives. He, who only in the last two months has appeared on the big screen in films Fly Me to the Moon, Deadpool and Wolverine and Blink twicehas been in a relationship since 2021 with actress Zoë Kravitz (daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet), director of this latest film in which her boyfriend appears. Dewan, who currently stars in the ABC police drama The Rookie, She has been dating actor Steve Kazee since 2018, and they already have two children together.

Kazee proposed to Dewan in February 2020 and more than four years later, he is supposed to have already started planning the wedding. In October 2023, several sources confirmed to People Tatum and Kravitz are also engaged, after she was spotted sporting a massive diamond ring. The thing is, in order to get married they first have to get divorced, and judging by the problems that keep piling up in their legal battle, it doesn’t look like they’ll be resolving that anytime soon.