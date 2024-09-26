Actors Channing Tatum (Alabama, 44 years old) and Jenna Dewan (Connecticut, 43 years old) have finally formalized their divorce after six years officially separated, as confirmed by various American media on September 25. Thus, the former couple, who met during the filming of the movie Step Up. Dancing in 2006, ending a legal battle that has dragged on since they announced their split in 2018. The full details of the divorce settlement are sealed, but media outlets such as the Daily Mail —the first to break the news—, Page Six either People confirm that both parties have waived spousal support, and that they will meet with a judge privately to address any future conflicts with their child support agreement. Tatum and Dewan married in 2009, and in 2013 they welcomed their daughter together, Every, who is now 11 years old.

The delay in this divorce has to do with the profits generated by the lucrative film Magic Mike, released in 2012, and its sequels, released in 2015 and in 2023. Tatum, the film’s star, and director Steven Soderbergh, produced the first film in the series for seven million dollars and it became a box office success, grossing 167 million dollars worldwide. And this is where things began to go wrong between the former couple of actors, who initially separated amicably: Dewan, through her lawyers, maintained that her ex-husband was “trying to blur the lines” around the intellectual property of Magic Mikewhich was developed during their marriage and was financed with marital funds. The actress accused Tatum of hiding part of the wealth generated, while he denied this issue. At the moment, the agreement on the succulent profits from the successful saga of strippers No details are known, but what is clear is that both Tatum and Dewan were beginning to be in a hurry to resolve their past conflicts, since both have rebuilt their lives. And in their new relationships, wedding bells are already ringing.

The first to announce her engagement was Dewan. In 2018, it was confirmed that the actress and dancer was in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee. In 2020, she gave birth to her second child, and her first with her current partner, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. That same year, the couple announced their engagement. In June 2024, the couple, who do not hesitate to publicly declare their love through their social networks, announced the arrival of Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, the couple’s second daughter.

Although for public displays of love, those of Channing Tatum with Zoë Kravitz. The actor and the actress, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, began their relationship around 2021. Rumors of romance arose when Kravitz chose the actor as the protagonist of her first feature film as a director, Blink twicewhich was recently released. That year, they were seen on several occasions walking together around New York City, in a much more intimate than professional attitude. Since then, they have been inseparable and have appeared together both at public events, like the Met Galaas well as private but highly publicized events, such as the wedding of music producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley, which was also attended by Taylor Swift.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the premiere of ‘Blink Twice’ in London, on August 18, 2024. Nicky J Sims (Getty Images)

But, without a doubt, the couple’s public explosion took place this summer during the presentation of the film Blink twice. “It’s really cool to be able to shoot a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life it’s even better,” Kravitz said during the premiere of the film, held in Los Angeles on August 9. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I have you forever. You and I, back to back against everything. I will never blink. Let’s go,” he declared in her Instagram. There was only one detail that managed to overshadow the words that the couple dedicated to each other at every promotional event for the film: the engagement ring that she wore on her finger.

So, six years after Dewan filed for divorce, both she and the actor are a little more free to get on with their lives. Although, judging by what we’ve seen, it doesn’t feel like anything is holding them back either.