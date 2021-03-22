The Sharjah Police General Command has designated a number of approved channels to report violations and violations of non-compliance with preventive and precautionary measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) among community members, and to maintain the health and safety of citizens and residents in the emirate, calling on individuals to report violations through the available channels. It is the call center 901, and the “Haris” service via the Sharjah Police smart application and the pandemic email.

The channels receive reports, transgressions and actions that endanger the health and safety of community members, as a result of negligence and recklessness, which leads to violators being exposed to penalties and legal violations. The Sharjah Police General Command launched, through its electronic platforms, the “Haris” service, which is characterized by ease of use, and allows members of the community to provide information about violations and negative phenomena through the smart application of Sharjah Police. The service aims to enhance the role of community members in maintaining security and prevention. Among the negative phenomena in the Emirate of Sharjah and reporting them, in addition to strengthening community partnership ties that Sharjah Police is keen to strengthen with various segments of society, by increasing community awareness of the importance of taking precautionary and preventive measures against behaviors in violation of the law.

The Crisis Cell was also formed to manage the events of the “Covid-19” pandemic that relate to any procedures related to emergency reports, via e-mail, in addition to the call center 901, which receives public inquiries around the clock. The communication channels witness great public interaction, as a result of the spread of awareness of the social responsibility that falls on the shoulders of individuals to limit the spread of the virus, and the need to join hands with the efforts made by the police in stressing the commitment to preventive measures, with the aim of preserving a safe society.





