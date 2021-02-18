#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

The coastal guards of La Hague, in the English Channel, are trying to protect the Biville massif. To carry out this mission, animals were introduced there a few years ago. Three cows and a dozen goats live in the dunes to act as natural mowers. “Here, they are used to eat pine regrowth, it is not a local species, it is an exotic species that was introduced at the very beginning of the 20th century, the maritime pines of the dunes of La Hague were planted, and it became invasive“, explains Sébastien Houiller, coastal guard.

A very rich biodiversity

The thorns of these pines acidify the soil and ultimately threaten an ecosystem that is hundreds of years old. A phenomenon that these guards try to limit. A new enclosure has been installed where brush cover threatens local plant species; there are 350 listed in the dunes. After using these dunes as a military training ground until 2013, the army returned 300 hectares of virgin space. The military presence will have paradoxically used to sanctuary and protect these dunes, among the most beautiful on the French coast.

The JT

The other subjects of the news