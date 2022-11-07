The Moscow Arbitration Court ordered YouTube to unblock the account of Channel One

The Moscow Arbitration Court ordered the YouTube video hosting service owned by Google to unblock the accounts of Channel One, as well as a number of broadcaster projects. The fact that the TV channel won the court, reported in the decision in the file of arbitration cases.

The court declared illegal Google’s actions to restrict access to the channels of Channel One, the show “Evening Urgant”, “Let them talk”, “Live healthy”, “Minute of Glory”, as well as to the accounts “News on First” and “Documentary Film”.