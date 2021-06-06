D.he British Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on social media platforms to remove videos from crossings across the English Channel. Companies like Facebook or Tiktok urgently need to act because the videos “glorified” the illegal crossing of the channel by migrants, wrote Patel in a letter to the corporations, according to the British news agency PA.

According to the Interior Ministry, a video had gone viral on Tiktok in the past few days that shows a group of men in a rubber dinghy on the canal. Videos of this kind have also appeared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that are used by smugglers to advertise the crossings.

It is completely unacceptable to advertise these “deadly crossings”. The conservative politician is known for her tough line against immigrants, at times she had brought up the use of military ships in the English Channel.

Time and again, refugees from France make their way across the Canal to Great Britain – often on simple inflatable boats. In the past few days alone, according to the PA, nearly six hundred people have tried to cross the canal. Again and again people are killed. The border police are on duty on both the British and French sides to stop smugglers. Since Brexit, legal immigration to Great Britain has become even more complicated. A points-based immigration system applies.