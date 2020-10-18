The body of a man, “probably“migrant, was found this Sunday morning on the beach of Sangatte, while several rescues took place on the coast of Calais this Saturday, October 17.

The body of a man wearing a life jacket, “probably“A migrant who was trying to reach England, was discovered Sunday on a beach in Sangatte (Pas-de-Calais) after a night marked by numerous attempts to cross, said the prosecution.

Firefighters said they found this man, aged 20 to 40, in a state of stiff corpse on Sunday morning, on the southern Sangatte beach. Appearance “rather middle eastern“, wearing a life jacket, he is”probably“a migrant drowned while trying to cross the Channel, said the prosecutor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Pascal Marconville, stressing that”there were a lot of attempts to cross” in the night. “There was a weather window that seems to have tempted the smuggling networks“, he noted.

Multiplication of crossings

An oil sea near the coasts favored attempts at crossings this weekend after several days of bad weather. For several months, these crossings on makeshift boats have increased.

In mid-August, a Sudanese migrant drowned while trying to cross the Channel on a rubber dinghy, accompanied by a teenager who had managed to get back to the beach. The migrant’s body had already been found on a beach in Sangatte.

On this subject, the editorial staff recommends

Rescue of 22 migrants

On Saturday, the maritime prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea reported two migrant rescue operations: one of six migrants, in difficulty on two kayaks stowed together, the other concerning 16 migrants, including a woman brought back to earth.

Saturday morning around 9:00 am, five young migrants embarked aboard an inflatable boat had also found themselves in difficulty from the first waves, under the eye of witnesses.

[#Sauvetage] 22 migrants in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais by the Garonne metropolitan support and assistance vessel and the chartered intervention, assistance and rescue tug Abeille Languedoc @Navy, coordination #CROSS Gray-Nose➡️https://t.co/g1pVKmN6Ue pic.twitter.com/iNBZfRRJng – Maritime Prefecture Channel and North Sea (@premarmanche) October 17, 2020

Picked up frozen by the Calais firefighters, they were handed over to the border police. According to a count made by AFP, at least 1,354 migrants have been intercepted at sea by the French authorities as they tried to cross the Channel, on board makeshift boats or by swimming, since January 1.

If the cliffs of Dover seem very close in good weather from the Calaisis coast, the Manche constitutes “one of the busiest areas in the world and where the weather conditions are often difficult“, recalls the maritime prefecture.