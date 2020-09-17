This is nothing new: healthcare workers and hospitals are breathless and exhausted after months of fighting Covid-19. Faced with the increasingly probable hypothesis of a second wave, the Avranches hospital (Manche) takes the lead and calls for volunteers. Thus, Agnès Reveillard, a retired nurse for two years, put on her white coat to lend a hand.

She didn’t hesitate for a single second. “When we are a nurse, we are a nurse for life “, she believes, determined to get involved. If the hospital is not yet overwhelmed, it remains vigilant. “Regularly, every week, we have a little more people who have just been tested and a little more positive people. That translates into a little more hospitalizations”, judge Olivier Lerouge, director of care.