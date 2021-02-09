#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

In Surtainville (Handle), the natural elements made part of the dune ridge open for several meters at the beginning of January. “We have the outlet of a watershed that is also sandy, so all the flows have arrived at that level. It created pressure on the dune ridge. We also have a rise in water tables which tends to weaken the foot of the dune since we have very significant water tables this year. Then the winter storms, with erosion. Then the sea pierces the cordon and created this breach “, explains Yann Mouchel, Coast Guard and member of the Channel Coastal Areas Joint Union.



Try to stop the phenomenon



This simple ditch, 1.5 meters wide and 20 centimeters deep, discharging rainwater towards the sea, turned in the space of a month into a stream with two banks spaced five to six meters. Faced with the urgency of the situation, the mayor called on the various State services to try to curb the phenomenon. Over time, the difficulties are likely to increase in this area where the first houses are located nearly two kilometers away.

