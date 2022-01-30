Mexico.- This Sunday, January 30, 2022, Channel 7 is preparing a very good programming, the Mexican broadcast television network with national coverage, it will show very good programs, so that they can be enjoyed as a family (Central Mexico Time).
00:00 | direct resume
00:30 | direct resume
01:00 | direct resume
01:30 | innovate
02:00 | innovate
02:30 | innovate
03:00 | innovate
03:30 | innovate
03:55 | adjustment bars
04:20 | PSTN
04:30 | innovate
04:58 | National anthem
05:00 | larva island
05:30 | Octonauts
06:00 | Pocoyo
07:00 | True and the Rainbow Kingdom
08:00 | Molang
08:30 | Tiny Toon Adventures
09:45 | The treasure of the Amazon
11:45 | Moana: a sea of adventures
15:45 | Mexico vs. Costa Rica
18:00 | Apocalypse
20:00 | Godzilla
22:00 | abnormal
23:00 | National anthem
23:01 | Obsolete inventory
23:02 | Capsule-Edition
23:03 | Similar pharmacies
23:30 | direct resume
#Channel #programming #Sunday #January
Leave a Reply